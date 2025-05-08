Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:18 08.05.2025

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

1 min read

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine Julia Davis and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met to discuss next steps in implementing the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

“Good to meet with Denys Shmyhal to discuss mutual priorities, especially next steps in implementing the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund and supporting President Trump’s efforts to negotiate a durable peace. Reconstruction and recovery efforts will benefit the security and prosperity of both our nations,” says a message posted on the US Embassy's X social media page on Thursday.

In turn, Shmyhal noted on his Telegram channel that, following the agreements with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the parties coordinated joint steps to introduce a free trade zone between Ukraine and the USA, which, in his opinion, will be a significant achievement on the path to prosperity for our countries and peoples.

“We appreciate the contribution of the American state to financial support for Ukraine. I also emphasized the important role of American companies in Ukraine. We are interested in more US companies investing in our country and participating in its reconstruction,” he added.

Tags: #shmyhal #davis #reconstruction_investment_fund

