Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
18:41 29.04.2025

Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity Party Petro Poroshenko called on the European Union for strong support for Ukraine during his speech at the European People's Party Congress in Valencia.

"The global leadership of the Free World is being tested by the war in Ukraine. The No. 1 priority is to establish a secure and lasting peace. We need a just peace, not just peace. And it must not be at any cost. We need "peace through strength," not "peace through business." There can be no peace through surrender and appeasement of the aggressor," Petro Poroshenko said.

"Many people today are talking about Crimea. We have nothing to talk about. Crimea is Ukraine. For me, it is a symbol and a fundamental pillar of international law and security," the opposition leader emphasised. He said that there is a need for a strong European consensus on the policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea, occupation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, and called on the EPP family parties to push national parliaments to adopt relevant resolutions of non-recognition.

Poroshenko also called for the next 3 years to be used to strengthen the continent's political, economic and military resilience. "We have to be prepared for any scenario. In this complex geopolitical environment, our unity and common position is the only guarantee of success," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko called on the EPP to become a promoter of the deployment of a Western military contingent in Ukraine as part of a "coalition of the willing" as a deterrent for a sustainable security situation.

Poroshenko also called on the EPP parties to ensure an effective EU sanctions regime against Russia until a just and long-term peace is achieved in Ukraine and not to return to business as usual with Russia. Military aid to Ukraine of 0.25% of GDP should be sought to strengthen defence," the fifth president said.

"Advancing EU accession negotiations with Ukraine is clearly values-based - I urge the EPP to insist on opening the negotiating clusters now. Ensuring democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine during and after the war - I would urge you to send a strong message and encourage the Ukrainian government to consolidate political unity, the rule of law, multi-party pluralism and opposition rights in Ukraine, to stop political persecution and the illegal use of sanctions against opponents," Poroshenko said.

‘The EPP should lead the way in building such a European consensus, including by adopting a strong and ambitious Congress Resolution of Support for Ukraine,’ Poroshenko summarised.

