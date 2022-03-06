Facts

09:34 06.03.2022

Some 3,000 US volunteers ready to come to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression – media

Three thousand American volunteers are ready to come to Ukraine and join the ranks of the international battalion against the Russian invaders, Voice of America reports.

"Some 3,000 American volunteers have responded to Ukraine's call to join an international battalion that will help counter Russia's invading forces. They have expressed their desire in other countries as well," the Voice of America said on Saturday, citing a spokesman for the Ukrainian embassy in Washington.

Veterans with 20 years of experience are among the American volunteers.

The ezine emphasized that the largest number of volunteers are people from post-Soviet states, such as Georgia and Belarus.

In an emotional video posted Thursday on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to an "international legion" of 16,000 foreign volunteers who, he said, are asking to "join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world."

As reported, on February 27, Zelensky announced the formation of a new unit - the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, which will be recruited from foreigners who want to take part in repelling Russian aggression.

On March 1, Zelensky signed a decree on the introduction of a temporary visa-free regime for foreigners wishing to join the International Defense Legion of Ukraine from March 1, 2022.

On March 5, the press service of the President of Ukraine announced the creation of a website for foreigners who want to help Ukraine protect freedom and territorial integrity by repelling the invasion of the Russian army.

