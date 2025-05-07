Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:35 07.05.2025

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

1 min read

Long-range drones of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on the night of Wednesday, May 7, struck two military-industrial complex plants in the Russian rear, an informed source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Cotton 'visited' Basalt – Russia's main defense enterprise producing weapons and ammunition for all branches of the Russian army (Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow region). Local residents counted at least seven explosions there, after which a fire broke out. Drones also hit Splav plant – the only enterprise in Russia that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and munitions (Tula). After the drones hit, a large fire and smoke broke out on the territory of the enterprise," the service said.

In addition, the movement of Ukrainian drones forced the Russians to introduce the Kovyor plan in Moscow region, which involves the closure of airports. This created a transport collapse. Airlines canceled hundreds of flights.

"Unlike the Russians, who are hitting residential high-rise buildings in peaceful cities, the SBU is working clearly on military facilities that help the enemy carry out armed aggression against Ukraine. Work on weakening Russia's military capabilities will continue," the source said.

 

