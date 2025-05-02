Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 02.05.2025

Ukraine’s MFA: Statement of US State Dept about withdrawal from negotiations is repetition of previously announced position

The statement of US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce about the US withdrawal from the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was made in the context of previous statements about the possibility of the American side refusing the role of mediator, and not as a new position, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhy.

“I just contacted US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce and we confirmed that her comment regarding U.S. role as mediator came in the context of her similar earlier comment this week ‘If there is not progress, we will step back as mediators of the process.’ It is not a new posture, but one previously stated by US Secretary of State,” Tykhy wrote on the social network X.

As reported, earlier on Friday, Bruce said that the US will no longer act as a mediator in negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, and both sides must agree on their own.

