Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

An additional territorial defense brigade will be created in Odesa region to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko has said.

"Today, at a meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies, he announced his decision to create an additional territorial defense brigade in Odesa region. As a combat officer, I understand the need for such steps so that our Armed Forces can always rely on someone in such a difficult hour," Marchenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

In addition, he stressed that all the news that they are going to give Odesa away is fake.

"Those Russian troops who were supposed to land on Odesa coast refuse to do this, so the landing is already being formed from among the so-called 'army corps of the DPR', which the Russian Federation uses as cannon fodder, but this flock of militants has no chance against us. All the news that we are going to capitulate here in Odesa is FAKE! We beat them in Donbas, we will win in Odesa! To the last drop of blood! Glory to Ukraine!" said Marchenko.