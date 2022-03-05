Facts

16:37 05.03.2022

Additional territorial defense brigade to be created in Odesa region – regional military authorities

1 min read

An additional territorial defense brigade will be created in Odesa region to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko has said.

"Today, at a meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies, he announced his decision to create an additional territorial defense brigade in Odesa region. As a combat officer, I understand the need for such steps so that our Armed Forces can always rely on someone in such a difficult hour," Marchenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

In addition, he stressed that all the news that they are going to give Odesa away is fake.

"Those Russian troops who were supposed to land on Odesa coast refuse to do this, so the landing is already being formed from among the so-called 'army corps of the DPR', which the Russian Federation uses as cannon fodder, but this flock of militants has no chance against us. All the news that we are going to capitulate here in Odesa is FAKE! We beat them in Donbas, we will win in Odesa! To the last drop of blood! Glory to Ukraine!" said Marchenko.

Tags: #defense #odesa #war
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:23 05.03.2022
Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

17:20 05.03.2022
Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

Russian invaders lose offensive potential, shelling of civilian infrastructure continues – AFU General Staff

15:32 05.03.2022
Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

Sky News reporters evacuated to UK after shooting attack in Kyiv region – head of Ukraine's journalist union

14:03 05.03.2022
Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

Russian army conducts no active offensive operations, enemy makes only separate tactical movements to ensure supplies – Arestovych

11:44 05.03.2022
Zelensky: we are doing everything on our part to make agreement on humanitarian corridors work, let's see if we can go further in negotiations

Zelensky: we are doing everything on our part to make agreement on humanitarian corridors work, let's see if we can go further in negotiations

11:42 05.03.2022
Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

Authorities of Kyiv region ready for evacuation of part of population, delivery of humanitarian aid, ceasefire needed

10:12 05.03.2022
Ukrainian PM urges to send peacekeeping teams from representatives of EU, IAEA, SNRIU to all five NPPs in Ukraine

Ukrainian PM urges to send peacekeeping teams from representatives of EU, IAEA, SNRIU to all five NPPs in Ukraine

09:44 05.03.2022
Reznikov: military resources of enemy in Ukraine running out, there will be logistical collapse further

Reznikov: military resources of enemy in Ukraine running out, there will be logistical collapse further

09:36 05.03.2022
Ukrainian PM urges people around the world not to be silent about Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukrainian PM urges people around the world not to be silent about Russia's war against Ukraine

09:11 05.03.2022
Zelensky: at UN Security Council meeting we called for closing sky over Ukraine, launching operation to maintain peace and security

Zelensky: at UN Security Council meeting we called for closing sky over Ukraine, launching operation to maintain peace and security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Two Russian fighter jets shot down in Odesa region over day, pilots captured – local authorities

Only around 400 people evacuated from Volnovakha district – Donetsk region governor

Three Russian helicopters shot down near Mykolaiv – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Google detects multiple DDoS attacks on Ukrainian sites, allocates another $10 mln to help Ukraine, refugees

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

Russia and Belarus suspended from participation in International Union of Railways

Borodiansk psycho-neurological boarding school may been captured by occupiers firing artillery from there – local authorities

Google cancels fees for intl calls from/to Ukraine via Google Fi

SBU announces capture of Russian pilot who met with Assad

Four Russian scouts captured at Mykolaiv checkpoint, their armored vehicle destroyed – Interior Ministry

Kuleba urges world not to buy Russian oil

Blinken, Morawiecki discuss support for Ukraine

Blinken, Wang Yi discuss Ukraine situation by phone – Dept of State

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD