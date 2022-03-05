Facts

16:10 05.03.2022

Russia shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha, breaking agreements on humanitarian corridors, ignoring intl organizations – MFA

The Russian occupation forces in Ukraine continue shelling Mariupol, Volnovakha and other Ukrainian cities, thus breaking the agreement to open humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Continuous shelling attacks make it impossible to open humanitarian corridors for safe evacuation of the and delivery of food and medicines. Russian Defense Ministry's claims about Ukrainian authorities allegedly hindering residents of the neighborhood towns from leaving are fake and disinformation aimed at justifying the crimes committed by the Russian army," Nikolenko said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He also noted that Russia ignores the calls of international humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, for ceasefire in order to ensure safe evacuation of civilians and injured people.

"Russia's actions brutally violate the Geneva Conventions and are qualified as military crime in line with the Rome Statute. We call on the international community – the governments and international organizations – to condemn Russia's brutal violation of the agreements on the opening of humanitarian corridors and urge Moscow to order a ceasefire to the Russian military," Nikolenko said.

He also noted that Ukraine along with respective humanitarian organizations are ready to evacuate civilians as soon as safe conditions are ensured.

