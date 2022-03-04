Facts

15:37 04.03.2022

SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

2 min read
SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has said it continues to expose enemy agents and saboteurs nationwide, noting that its agents continue to neutralize Russian agents and Russian.

A message on the SBU's Telegram channel says that in Luhansk region a Russian-occupation fighter from the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") was exposed. The individual, accompanied by Russian military personnel, arrived in the city of Belovodsk and declared himself the head of the military-civilian administration. He then put himself in charge of all local authorities.

"The individual declared that Belovodsk is now the territory of the 'LPR' and called on local residents and law enforcement officers to provide support to him and the Russian troops," the message says. A case has been opened against him under Part 1 of Article 109 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

In Vinnytsia region, a cache of weapons and explosives was discovered in a local wooded area.

"An agent of the special services of the Russian Federation was detained in Dnipro. The individual distributed materials where he approved of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and invited civilians to unite around the ideas of the 'Russian world,'" the SBU said.

The SBU also said a pro-Russia agitator was exposed in Cherkasy region. According to the SBU, the woman was spreading propaganda of the aggressor country and sowing panic on social networks.

"She also spread fakes about the activities of state authorities and submitted distorted data on the military state," the message says.

The SBU message says the three suspects were all detained on March 3, noting that its agents are actively involved in the evacuation of civilians. The SBU said it had evacuated more than 1,000 women and children from Kyiv region during the course of one day.

Source: https://t.me/SBUkr/3811

Tags: #war #arrests #traitors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:22 04.03.2022
US Embassy: Russian attack on Zaporizhia NPP is war crime

US Embassy: Russian attack on Zaporizhia NPP is war crime

14:31 04.03.2022
Stefanchuk, Metsola, heads of EU parliaments discuss Ukraine's immediate EU aspirations

Stefanchuk, Metsola, heads of EU parliaments discuss Ukraine's immediate EU aspirations

14:15 04.03.2022
UN Human Rights Council establishes commission to investigate war crimes against Ukrainians – Zelensky

UN Human Rights Council establishes commission to investigate war crimes against Ukrainians – Zelensky

12:58 04.03.2022
Russia suffers significant losses in Ukraine in all directions, tries to cordon off Odesa – NSDC Secretary

Russia suffers significant losses in Ukraine in all directions, tries to cordon off Odesa – NSDC Secretary

12:21 04.03.2022
Some 28 children killed with Russian weapons in Ukraine – Children's Ombudsperson

Some 28 children killed with Russian weapons in Ukraine – Children's Ombudsperson

11:56 04.03.2022
Ukraine asks ICRC to urgently assist in creation of humanitarian corridors – President's website

Ukraine asks ICRC to urgently assist in creation of humanitarian corridors – President's website

10:20 04.03.2022
Russian army loses about 9,017 servicemen, 250 tanks, 70 planes and helicopters - General Staff of AFU

Russian army loses about 9,017 servicemen, 250 tanks, 70 planes and helicopters - General Staff of AFU

21:15 03.03.2022
Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Russia wants to create humanitarian crisis in Ukraine - deputy head of President's Office Tymoshenko

21:11 03.03.2022
Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

Energy Minister: shooting at NPP or trying to seize it is barbarism that threatens nuclear safety of whole world

20:18 03.03.2022
Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Kuleba calls another hallucination statement of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service head that Ukraine working on creation of nuclear weapons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

LATEST

Microsoft suspends new sales in Russia

EPAM to discontinue services to Russian customers over Ukraine situation

Third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place tomorrow or day after tomorrow – Podoliak

Switzerland bans exports for Russian oil, aviation and space industries

Ukraine proposed to declare 30 km zone around all nuclear facilities 'conflict-free' at talks – Arakhamia

Occupiers get into children's clinical hospital, surgeon wounded in Lysychansk – local authorities

Ukrainian military shot down another enemy fighter SU-25 together with pilot – Zaluzhny

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD