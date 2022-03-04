SBU detains Russian special services agent in Dnipro, Russian-occupation fighter in Luhansk, pro-Russia agitator in Cherkasy region

Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has said it continues to expose enemy agents and saboteurs nationwide, noting that its agents continue to neutralize Russian agents and Russian.

A message on the SBU's Telegram channel says that in Luhansk region a Russian-occupation fighter from the so-called "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") was exposed. The individual, accompanied by Russian military personnel, arrived in the city of Belovodsk and declared himself the head of the military-civilian administration. He then put himself in charge of all local authorities.

"The individual declared that Belovodsk is now the territory of the 'LPR' and called on local residents and law enforcement officers to provide support to him and the Russian troops," the message says. A case has been opened against him under Part 1 of Article 109 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

In Vinnytsia region, a cache of weapons and explosives was discovered in a local wooded area.

"An agent of the special services of the Russian Federation was detained in Dnipro. The individual distributed materials where he approved of the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and invited civilians to unite around the ideas of the 'Russian world,'" the SBU said.

The SBU also said a pro-Russia agitator was exposed in Cherkasy region. According to the SBU, the woman was spreading propaganda of the aggressor country and sowing panic on social networks.

"She also spread fakes about the activities of state authorities and submitted distorted data on the military state," the message says.

The SBU message says the three suspects were all detained on March 3, noting that its agents are actively involved in the evacuation of civilians. The SBU said it had evacuated more than 1,000 women and children from Kyiv region during the course of one day.

Source: https://t.me/SBUkr/3811