Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM
The Estonian government has officially supported Ukraine's application for EU membership, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said.
Ukraine is part of Europe, part of us. Today the Estonian Government approved its official position to support Ukraine's application to join the EU. We must send a strong political signal: Ukraine is a European state and belongs in the EU. I'll ask European leaders to voice their support," Kallas said on Twitter on Thursday.