Facts

14:57 03.03.2022

Estonian govt officially supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership – PM

1 min read

The Estonian government has officially supported Ukraine's application for EU membership, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said.

Ukraine is part of Europe, part of us. Today the Estonian Government approved its official position to support Ukraine's application to join the EU. We must send a strong political signal: Ukraine is a European state and belongs in the EU. I'll ask European leaders to voice their support," Kallas said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #eu #estonia #position
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:51 03.03.2022
Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

Stefanchuk asks colleagues from EU parliaments to decide on granting Ukraine urgent EU membership

14:23 03.03.2022
EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

EU signs memo with Ukraine on providing EUR 1.2 bln of macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

13:53 03.03.2022
EU leaders at Paris summit to try to reach consensus on prospects for Ukraine's membership – media

EU leaders at Paris summit to try to reach consensus on prospects for Ukraine's membership – media

12:55 03.03.2022
Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

Over 80% of population support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 90% to EU – poll

11:02 03.03.2022
Initiative to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine supported by 10 countries – Dpty FM of Poland

Initiative to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine supported by 10 countries – Dpty FM of Poland

10:43 03.03.2022
EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

EU to provide additional financial assistance to Ukraine, too early to judge its size – Executive-Vice President Dombrovskis

23:43 02.03.2022
Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

20:20 02.03.2022
Constitutional Court terminates cooperation with Constitutional Court of Belarus

Constitutional Court terminates cooperation with Constitutional Court of Belarus

18:39 02.03.2022
EU imposes sanctions against 22 Belarusian military leaders

EU imposes sanctions against 22 Belarusian military leaders

18:25 02.03.2022
Ukraine receives second batch of Javelin systems from Estonia – Defense Ministry

Ukraine receives second batch of Javelin systems from Estonia – Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

About 93,000 people, almost 15,000 vehicles cross state border in western section on March 2 – Border Guard Service

Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

Russia's losses over day on March 2 is 2,500 servicemen, 1,700 equipment units – Arestovych

Air attack on village in Kharkiv region: 3 killed, 7 wounded, 30 houses destroyed

Russian servicemen completely occupy building of Kherson regional administration – local authorities

LATEST

IPC decided to bar Russians, Belarusians from Paralympics under outside pressure - RPC president

Russia could send multiple rocket launchers in Popovka village to its territory to blame Ukraine – Kuleba

Occupation forces using MLRS to shell cities, dropping cassette bombs – General Staff

Ukraine needs antitank, antiaircraft weapons; severe sanctions from West against Russia in war – President's Office head

Almost 40,000 Ukrainians liable for military service return to country via checkpoints in Lviv region – Border Guard Service

Banking system of Ukraine remains stable, liquid – NBU governor

Total intl support for Ukraine exceeds $15 bln, of which more than $5 bln goes to state budget – NBU governor

About 93,000 people, almost 15,000 vehicles cross state border in western section on March 2 – Border Guard Service

Intl community should consider expelling Russia from UN or at least UN Security Council - Yermak

Ukrainian delegation goes to talks with Russia – Podoliak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD