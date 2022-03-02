Facts

21:46 02.03.2022

Foreign Ministry launches emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine

1 min read

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has launched an emergency hotline for foreign students wishing to leave Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have established an emergency hotline for African, Asian and other students wishing to leave Ukraine because of Russia's invasion. +380934185684. We are working intensively to ensure their safety and speed up their passage. Russia must stop its aggression which affects us all," Kuleba said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Tags: #foreign #ministry #students
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:37 02.03.2022
Tkachenko appeals to heads of Russian federal TV channels to influence: it is in your power to change situation

Tkachenko appeals to heads of Russian federal TV channels to influence: it is in your power to change situation

16:37 01.03.2022
Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

16:05 01.03.2022
Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

15:54 01.03.2022
Reznikov refutes possible disinfo about alleged surrender of county's military-political leadership

Reznikov refutes possible disinfo about alleged surrender of county's military-political leadership

11:21 01.03.2022
'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

'Lublin Triangle' culture ministers intend to exclude Russia from intl organizations – declaration

09:32 01.03.2022
Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

Japanese Foreign Ministry announces sanctions on Russian leadership, companies

14:35 29.12.2020
Shmyhal advocates strengthening licensing conditions for training of foreign students

Shmyhal advocates strengthening licensing conditions for training of foreign students

15:11 16.12.2020
Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

Agrarian Ministry to be restored in early 2021 – PM

17:48 11.12.2020
Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

Defense Ministry purchases record in seven years amount of fuel for needs of Armed Forces

17:12 24.10.2020
Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station - A. Gerashchenko

Strong explosion heard at Kyiv railway station – eyewitnesses

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

Nomination for gas transit via Ukraine on Thurs still high

LATEST

Borrell on adoption of UN General Assembly resolution: world strongly condemns Russia's war against Ukraine

There is dead person on Banglar Samriddhi vessel attacked by Russian missile – ministry

Info about holding second round of talks Russia in Bilovezka Puscha is not true – Arakhamia

PMs of Ukraine, Belgium discuss situation due to Russian aggression

Macron calls Zelensky personification of honor, freedom, courage

USA imposes blocking sanctions on 22 defense-related Russian companies – White House

UN resolution not to only become political signal of Russia's isolation, but also to be used in intl courts – Kuleba

USA imposes restrictions on exports of equipment for oil, gas production to Russia – White House

Some 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers, 500 missiles for Stinger delivered to Ukraine from Germany - media

Strong explosion heard in area of Kyiv railway station; train traffic continues

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD