Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine proposes Switzerland to create a multilateral donor fund to support the veteran community.

"Among the proposed areas of partnership is the creation of a multilateral donor fund to support the veteran community, which will allow implementing large-scale projects," the department said in a statement following the meeting between Minister Natalia Kalmykova and Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and Moldova Felix Baumann and representatives of the Department of Peace and Human Rights of the Swiss Foreign Ministry and the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine.

It is noted that the parties paid special attention to the prospects for cooperation in rehabilitation, particularly, the possibilities of treatment of Ukrainian Defenders in Switzerland and support for the development of rehabilitation institutions in Ukraine.

The Swiss side is also considering the possibility of educational programs for veterans, including vocational education and training of specialists in the field of demining.

In addition, the meeting discussed Swiss assistance programs to Ukraine: investments in reconstruction, humanitarian support, demining and rehabilitation projects, as well as active diplomatic interaction aimed at establishing a just peace.