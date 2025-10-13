Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:17 13.10.2025

Chernihiv region included among territories covered by principle of extraterritoriality

Chernihiv region has been added to the list of territories where the principle of extraterritoriality applies to state registration of real estate and businesses, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reports.

"On October 13, 2025, Order No. 2578/5 of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, dated September 23, 2025, came into force. This order expanded the list of territories where the principle of extraterritoriality applies when carrying out registration actions. Chernihiv region is now included on this list," the message on the ministry’s website said on Monday.

It should be noted that citizens and legal entities in Chernihiv region may apply for registration of rights to real estate and their encumbrances, as well as registration of legal entities, private entrepreneurs, and public formations, at any state registrar's office or notary's office in Ukraine.

Currently, the principle of extraterritoriality applies to real estate and business entities located in the following regions: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson, as well as the city of Sevastopol.

