Education Ministry attracts $30 mln for preschool education within First Steps Forward initiative

The World Bank has allocated $30 million for the development of preschool education within the framework of the First Steps Forward initiative, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has said.

"This is the first nationwide initiative that prioritizes preschools and attracts partners for a comprehensive transformation of the industry and increased investment in the sector. The corresponding grant agreement was signed today by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovy and the World Bank Regional Country Director for Eastern Europe Bob Saum," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the investments will be directed to: re-equipment and opening of 500 locations for providing preschool education services; equipment for group rooms and shelters; computer and technical equipment; support for the professional development of preschool teachers with a focus on education for children with special educational needs, support for communities in implementing local strategies for the development of preschool education.

The department added that the signed agreement certifies the provision of a grant from the Global Partnership for Education Fund and the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for Assistance, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform of Ukraine (Additional Financing for the LEARN Program) between Ukraine and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association.

It is assumed that the total amount of funding is $31.1 million, of which $30 million is provided by the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

Within the framework of the agreement, a grant (System Capacity Grant) in the amount of $1.1 million was provided from the Global Partnership for Education Fund, which will be aimed at systematically building institutional capacity in the following areas, in particular: European integration, vocational education, inclusive education, as well as strategic planning with an emphasis on the development of educational infrastructure.