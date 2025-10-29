Frontline and relocated universities will receive additional 10% of state funding – Lisovyi

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oksenlisovyi

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted changes to the formula for distributing state budget expenditures among higher education institutions to make the funding system more equitable and responsive to the conditions in which universities operate, announced Education and Science Minister Oksen Lisovyi.

"We continue to support higher education institutions that educate students in frontline communities or were forced to relocate due to Russian aggression. We understand how important it is to support universities that are currently operating in more challenging conditions than others," Lisovyi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, for the first time, a regional support coefficient of 1.1 has been introduced into the funding distribution formula for universities located in frontline regions or those forced to relocate due to the war—that is, a 10% increase in state funding.

It is noted that the additional funds that the university will receive thanks to this coefficient can be used to increase the salaries of teaching and research staff.

"This is not the first government decision made in recent months to support the work of frontline and displaced universities, as well as their faculty. And it certainly won't be the last," the minister wrote.

As reported, in July, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a decision to allocate an additional UAH 300 million to support universities in frontline and border regions.