Indian citizen charged with helping medical students cheat on KROK exam - prosecutor's office

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have reported suspicions to a 26-year-old Indian citizen who, for money, helped medical students pass the qualifying exam.

"Officials of the state non-profit enterprise "Center for Testing Professional Competence of Specialists with Higher Education in the Fields of Training "Medicine and "Pharmacy" under the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" personally filled in the students' examination forms with the correct answer options," the message on the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s website said on Wednesday.

It is noted that future doctors who took the unified state qualifying licensing exam KROK had to answer only part of the questions. Already at the testing center, the center's officials "finished off" the correct answers for them.

Such services cost $9,000, and to find "clients" the state enterprise's officials involved an Indian citizen, who offered such assistance to foreign students.

The suspect's actions were qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of 5 to 10 years of imprisonment will.

The officials of the testing center involved in organizing the illegal scheme are being identified.