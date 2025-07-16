Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:18 16.07.2025

Indian citizen charged with helping medical students cheat on KROK exam - prosecutor's office

1 min read

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have reported suspicions to a 26-year-old Indian citizen who, for money, helped medical students pass the qualifying exam.

"Officials of the state non-profit enterprise "Center for Testing Professional Competence of Specialists with Higher Education in the Fields of Training "Medicine and "Pharmacy" under the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" personally filled in the students' examination forms with the correct answer options," the message on the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s website said on Wednesday.

It is noted that future doctors who took the unified state qualifying licensing exam KROK had to answer only part of the questions. Already at the testing center, the center's officials "finished off" the correct answers for them.

Such services cost $9,000, and to find "clients" the state enterprise's officials involved an Indian citizen, who offered such assistance to foreign students.

The suspect's actions were qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of 5 to 10 years of imprisonment will.

The officials of the testing center involved in organizing the illegal scheme are being identified.

Tags: #indian #corruption #students

MORE ABOUT

10:44 14.07.2025
Activists demand dismissal of Vitrenko from Education Ministry

Activists demand dismissal of Vitrenko from Education Ministry

12:29 27.06.2025
Postgraduate students declare illegality of introduction of additional credits by Ministry of Education, to challenge them in court

Postgraduate students declare illegality of introduction of additional credits by Ministry of Education, to challenge them in court

15:29 13.06.2025
NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

NABU exposes corruption scheme involving Ministry of Regional Development, top officials

20:32 11.02.2025
Corruption in 2024 considered serious problem by 79.4% of Ukraine's population, 76% of business reps

Corruption in 2024 considered serious problem by 79.4% of Ukraine's population, 76% of business reps

19:25 06.02.2025
Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

Kyiv dpty mayor, City Council members suspected of taking over land in capital for development bypassing tenders

20:21 25.11.2024
Stefanishyna: We working to return legislative provision on seizure of corrupt officials' property

Stefanishyna: We working to return legislative provision on seizure of corrupt officials' property

19:50 18.09.2024
Signs of illegal enrichment for more than UAH 42 mln found in ex-ombudsperson Denisova's actions

Signs of illegal enrichment for more than UAH 42 mln found in ex-ombudsperson Denisova's actions

16:18 10.05.2024
Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

Kyiv Red Cross organization appeals to law enforces due to violations in Pechersk organization reported in hotline call – head of city organization

11:35 01.04.2024
Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

Some 70% of Ukrainians believe that govt profiting from war, getting deeper into corruption – survey

19:02 11.03.2024
Corruption hasn’t disappeared in Ukraine, but there’re institutions fighting this problem now - EU Ambassador Mathernova

Corruption hasn’t disappeared in Ukraine, but there’re institutions fighting this problem now - EU Ambassador Mathernova

HOT NEWS

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

Zelenskyy: Show of force could force Putin to peace table

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian weapons should increase

Russian drones hit Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, injuries reported - Polish Foreign Minister

LATEST

Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

Plenary talks of Lublin Triangle FMs taking place in Poland

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct almost 9,000 sessions to restore people's health in a year and a half

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Russian targets energy infrastructure in latest attack – Zelenskyy

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

BES exposes underground coffee production in Kyiv region, seizes elite car fleet from criminals

EU adds 9 individuals and 6 entities to sanctions lists for Russia's destabilizing actions

Poland raising fighter jets during Russian attacks insufficient, must help Ukraine close sky – Kondratiuk

SBI investigates beating of conscript by military draft officers in Mykolaiv

AD
AD