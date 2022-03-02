COVID-19 doesn't disappeared, Health Ministry continues to provide oxygen supplies to COVID clinics

The COVID-19 pandemic has not ended, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine continues to provide oxygen supplies to COVID clinics, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko has said.

"The coronavirus has not disappeared. There is only one pandemic in the world, nothing has disappeared, despite the fact that this topic is not on the front pages," he said on the air of the 1+1 TV channel on Wednesday.

Liashko noted that the Ministry of Health continues to provide COVID hospitals with oxygen in the required volume.

He also said that there is enough COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine, but the vaccine campaign is hampered by logistical problems.