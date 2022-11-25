Facts

16:09 25.11.2022

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

1 min read
Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Ukrainian hospitals will not be closed during the blackout, but medical institutions need to optimize the use of premises, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"Hospitals will not be closed, but certain hospitals will reconsider and optimize the use of space in order to concentrate everything on smaller areas," he said on the air of the national telethon United News on Friday.

The Minister noted that such measures "would make it easier to pass the autumn-winter period, in particular, with the onset of great cold weather."

"When the area is smaller, it is easier to heat it using power sources if there is a disconnection from the district heating supply," he said.

Liashko said that the Ministry of Health has identified two levels of hospitals: clinics that can operate without centralized power supply, and clinics that can operate without centralized heat and centralized water supply.

"It is at these hospitals that the main network of capable medical institutions will be formed, which in this difficult autumn-winter period should provide medical care. We understand that in these hospitals all equipment that is connected to power supply will work 100%," he concluded.

Tags: #hospitals

MORE ABOUT

15:25 21.11.2022
All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

All Ukrainian inpatient, emergency medical facilities provided with generators – Liashko

17:08 26.05.2022
Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

Mobile hospitals can temporarily replace destroyed ones – opinion

15:14 20.04.2022
About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

About UAH 13 bln needed to restore 36 completely destroyed hospitals – Liashko

10:45 12.04.2022
Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

21:10 11.04.2022
In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

In Chernihiv region, work starts on restoration of hospitals damaged during bombing

19:02 21.03.2022
Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

Russian occupiers shell 135 hospitals from beginning of full-scale invasion – Liashko

19:13 17.03.2022
Health Ministry urges volunteers to join forces to help Ukrainian hospitals in frontline areas

Health Ministry urges volunteers to join forces to help Ukrainian hospitals in frontline areas

13:23 06.03.2022
Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

Sixteen hospitals damaged amid shelling by Russian aggressors, six doctors killed - Ukrainian Health Center

13:19 06.03.2022
Enemy destroys 34 hospitals in Ukraine – Health Minister

Enemy destroys 34 hospitals in Ukraine – Health Minister

15:24 04.03.2022
Kuleba: 578 woundeds soldiers, civilians brought to hospitals in Kyiv region since Feb 24

Kuleba: 578 woundeds soldiers, civilians brought to hospitals in Kyiv region since Feb 24

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

DTEK announces resumption of operation of its power plants, power grids

LATEST

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD