Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

During her visit to Slovenia, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska visited the pediatric clinic in Ljubljana – one of three Slovenian institutions that will enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported on Monday evening.

"Slovenian experience will help us, but ours, acquired by Ukrainian doctors in difficult war conditions, is also worth sharing to save lives in all situations," the First Lady noted.

The Ljubljana Clinic will cooperate with the Volyn Regional Territorial Medical Association for Maternity and Childhood Protection, the Ljubljana Perinatal Clinic - with the Odesa Perinatal Center, the University Medical Centre Maribor - with the Poltava Regional Clinical Hospital named after Sklifosovsky.

Zelenska began her visit to Slovenia to participate in a meeting of the Enhancing Human Security Foundation. At this event, she presents projects to help children, adolescents and their families affected by the war.