Facts

19:38 20.11.2024

Three Slovenian clinics to enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals

1 min read

 During her visit to Slovenia, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska visited the pediatric clinic in Ljubljana – one of three Slovenian institutions that will enter into medical partnership with Ukrainian hospitals, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state reported on Monday evening.

"Slovenian experience will help us, but ours, acquired by Ukrainian doctors in difficult war conditions, is also worth sharing to save lives in all situations," the First Lady noted.

The Ljubljana Clinic will cooperate with the Volyn Regional Territorial Medical Association for Maternity and Childhood Protection, the Ljubljana Perinatal Clinic - with the Odesa Perinatal Center, the University Medical Centre Maribor - with the Poltava Regional Clinical Hospital named after Sklifosovsky.

Zelenska began her visit to Slovenia to participate in a meeting of the Enhancing Human Security Foundation. At this event, she presents projects to help children, adolescents and their families affected by the war.

Tags: #partnership #slovenia #hospitals

MORE ABOUT

20:18 22.08.2024
Defense Ministry plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities in two years – Umerov

Defense Ministry plans to reconstruct military hospitals in 12 cities in two years – Umerov

20:50 20.08.2024
Yermak calls on Ukraine's regions, communities to develop intl ties

Yermak calls on Ukraine's regions, communities to develop intl ties

14:55 07.08.2024
Luxembourg Red Cross helps repair premises of regional children's hospital in Bila Tserkva

Luxembourg Red Cross helps repair premises of regional children's hospital in Bila Tserkva

19:07 18.07.2024
Zelenskyy, Slovenian PM discuss acceleration of implementation of previously reached defense agreements

Zelenskyy, Slovenian PM discuss acceleration of implementation of previously reached defense agreements

17:11 18.07.2024
Ukraine, Slovenia sign security agreement for ten years

Ukraine, Slovenia sign security agreement for ten years

20:52 10.07.2024
Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

20:16 28.06.2024
Some 1,185 Starlink stations installed in Ukrainian hospitals – Ministry of Health

Some 1,185 Starlink stations installed in Ukrainian hospitals – Ministry of Health

17:33 28.06.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Slovenian President Ukraine's further European integration

Shmyhal discusses with Slovenian President Ukraine's further European integration

14:26 28.06.2024
Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

Slovenian govt approves additional EUR5 mln for humanitarian needs of Ukraine – President

13:59 28.06.2024
Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, President of Slovenia honor memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

USA announces additional $275 mln aid for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy points to lack of G20 countries' response to Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

LATEST

Ombudsman sends letters to UN, ICRC regarding execution of Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region

Sybiha at meeting with Grossi: Increased presence of IAEA missions at our nuclear facilities is necessary response to Russia’s nuclear threats

Netherlands completes delivery of F-16 batch to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians

Ukrainian, Estonian Defense Ministries sign memo of understanding

Suspension of US Embassy in Kyiv does not require evacuation of its employees – State Department

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Umerov: 12 European countries, Ukraine unit in new format of defense cooperation

Ukraine launches British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for first time

In Kursk region, 26 Russian servicemen captured in one battle

AD
AD
AD
AD