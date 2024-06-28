Facts

20:16 28.06.2024

Some 1,185 Starlink stations installed in Ukrainian hospitals – Ministry of Health

A total of 1,185 Starlink satellite communication stations have been installed in Ukrainian hospitals.

According to the Ministry of Health's website, out of 643 medical institutions that are part of the resilient network, 238 are fully energy autonomous, equipped with autonomous boiler rooms, wells, and generators.

Additionally, 503 medical institutions are provided with backup heat sources, and 306 have their own wells.

All 643 resilient network medical institutions are equipped with generators, while 95 medical institutions require additional generators to meet their needs.

In total, approximately 11,000 generators have been installed in Ukrainian medical institutions.

Around 80 medical institutions are equipped with solar stations, some of which have batteries to store electricity.

