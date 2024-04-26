Facts

20:05 26.04.2024

In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

In Kyiv, evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street, on which enemy announces possible attack, continues – Klitschko

In Kyiv, the evacuation of two hospitals continues, one of which is a children's hospital, on Bohatyrska Street due to the threat of an enemy attack on these medical institutions. Ambulances are transporting patients to other capital hospitals, the press service of capital's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Now there is an urgent evacuation of two hospitals on Bohatyrska Street. One of the hospitals is a children's hospital, we are here. Since the enemy, judging by the video that appeared on the Internet, actually announced an attack on these medical institutions. They even named the addresses. They say that there are military personnel in the institutions. This is a provocation that the aggressor is trying to use to attack the social infrastructure of the capital. Therefore, in order to protect sick children, their parents and medical staff, we must and are now doing everything possible to transport patients and doctors to other medical institutions in the capital. We cannot risk people's lives," Klitschko said.

As reported, the urgent evacuation of two hospitals in Kyiv, one of which is a children's hospital, located on Bohatyrska Street, was launched in Kyiv on Friday afternoon. A message appeared on the website of Kyiv City State Administration, according to which this was connected "with a massively distributed video on the Internet media, which actually announced an enemy attack on these medical institutions." "Supposedly there are military personnel in these hospitals. This is an absolute lie and a provocation of the enemy, which he is trying to use to attack the social infrastructure of the capital," the administration said.

Tags: #kyiv #evacuation #hospitals

