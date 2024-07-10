Shmyhal instructs Health Minister to submit lists of urgent needs of hospitals that received Okhmatdyt patients

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, together with Health Minister of Ukraine Viktor Liashko, visited medical institutions to which patients from the Okhmatdyt children's hospital were transferred after the Russian missile strike on July 8.

"Today, with Health Minister Viktor Liashko, we visited the locations where it is planned to comprehensively move some of the departments of the Okhmatdyt hospital until we restore the hospital. According to the instructions of the government, these are Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospitals No. 1 and No. 2. The process of moving equipment is now underway," the Prime Minister said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The head of the Ukrainian government stressed the importance of ensuring that the new places provide the necessary conditions for the stay and treatment of children.

Shmyhal and Liashko also visited the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the National Cancer Institute, which temporarily received some patients from Okhmatdyt. The Prime Minister added that these medical institutions have allocated the best premises and equipment for children, and thanked the entire medical community that responded for their prompt response and implementation of the government's instructions.

"We discussed the urgent needs of hospitals. I instructed the Health Ministry to urgently submit the relevant lists and keep this issue under control," he said.