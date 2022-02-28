Facts

21:45 28.02.2022

Presidents of Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia call for immediate granting Ukraine status of EU candidate country

1 min read
The Presidents of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia called for immediate granting Ukraine the status of an EU candidate country.

"We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective. Therefore, we call on the EU Member States to consolidate highest political support to Ukraine and enable the EU institutions to conduct steps to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open the process of negotiations," the Presidents said in a joint statement published on the website of the President of Lithuania on Monday.

The leaders said they reaffirmed our full solidarity with Ukraine and its people in this critical moment.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #candidate
