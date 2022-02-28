Ukrainian electricity grid can be integrated into European one soon – European Commissioner Simson

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson believes that the emergency synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European ENTSO-E can be conducted in a few weeks.

She said this at a press conference after the meeting of the European Energy Council in Brussels on Monday.

The European Commissioner said that European joint high priority to synchronize Ukraine's electricity grid to European one instead of the Russian one. Increasing Ukrainian energy independence is a strategic initiative. On the very same day that Ukraine began testing operation (grid) in isolated mode, the first step in preparation for future synchronization with the EU, the Russian army invaded Ukraine. Simson said she spoke with Minister Haluschenko again yesterday and he informed her that under the current conditions they will not be reconnected to the Russian power grid. As a result, Ukraine is asking for extremely urgent synchronization with the European energy system, and to do it as soon as possible. This is a technical challenge. There was broad support from the ministers for this. Therefore, the European Energy Council will move forward to join the Ukrainian system as soon as possible.

Giving an assessment of the operation of the Ukrainian energy system in an isolated mode, Simson said all the necessary stages were successfully completed.

She said that she met with ENTSO-E this morning, they believe that technically an emergency connection is possible. While Ukraine continues to operate in an isolated mode, it is now difficult, even for neighboring countries, to provide any assistance. As for the time, it is not it is a matter of hours, it is a matter of days, probably a few weeks.