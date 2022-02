Talks on ceasefire in Ukrainian-Russian war may be held in Geneva – media

At a request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Switzerland intends to organize ceasefire talks in the Ukrainian-Russian war in Geneva, European Pravda reports with reference to Tages-Anzeiger.

Talks may take place as early as Monday as part of a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, their goal is a ceasefire.