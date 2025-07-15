Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:37 15.07.2025

Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

1 min read
Switzerland, which has already sheltered almost 70,000 citizens of Ukraine, seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into its labor market, President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker has said.

"...that's really something we are now focusing on. From the first moment when the Ukrainian refugees arrived, we tried to create conditions for them to be fully integrated into the education system. I'm a mother, and I met Ukrainian kids in my children' school classes. So I can assure you, they are fully integrated," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Riniker also said Switzerland wants to see as many Ukrainians as possible return to their country, because Ukraine really needs citizens for recovery and prosperity.

Speaking about whether temporary protection for Ukrainians will be extended for the next few years in Switzerland, Riniker replied that discussions are currently underway in Switzerland on this issue. "Sure, temporary protection will remain for now," she said.

Tags: #integrated #switzerland #riniker

