14:55 30.07.2025

Participants of World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments leave hall during Matviyenko's speech – Kondratiuk

Participants of the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva staged a demarche during the speech of Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk reported.

"A demarche during Matviyenko's speech at the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva! I am proud of all our partners and colleagues! This is a demarche against the aggressor, this is support for the people of Ukraine!" Kondratiuk wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.

She published a video showing how the conference participants massively left the hall during Matviyenko's speech.

As reported, on Tuesday, Kondratiuk called on participants in the World Conference to boycott public events with Matviyenko's participation.

