Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:18 15.07.2025

Discussions on possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine continue – Swiss National Council President

1 min read
Discussions on possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine continue – Swiss National Council President

President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker emphasized the continuation of discussions between the Swiss side and other countries on the possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

"You'd probably expect from Switzerland as one of the financial hubs to give a contribution to your country. Discussions regarding this are ongoing. But we don't have the same situation as the EU in regard to using the windfall profits generated by Russian immobilized assets," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Riniker said that in Switzerland these assets are not stored in the Central Securities Deposit, but in commercial banks, so they do not bring excess profits.

"This is getting a little bit technical now. I don't want to get too deep into the discussion. Switzerland stands in contact with other concerned countries, but we do want to state that the discussions in these terms go on," added the President of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly.

Tags: #riniker #switzerland #frozen_russian_assets

MORE ABOUT

18:37 15.07.2025
Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

18:23 15.07.2025
Switzerland ready to become platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace – Swiss National Council President

Switzerland ready to become platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace – Swiss National Council President

18:14 15.07.2025
Consideration of weapons re-export to Ukraine may take 2-3 years – Swiss National Council President

Consideration of weapons re-export to Ukraine may take 2-3 years – Swiss National Council President

21:01 07.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine, sanction pressure on Russia with President of Swiss National Council

20:33 02.07.2025
SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

SOCAR opens solar-powered EV fast-charging gas station in Switzerland

11:27 04.06.2025
Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

18:46 08.04.2025
Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

Switzerland to double funding for Ukraine's recovery projects to CHF 100 mln – agreement signed

15:43 19.03.2025
Switzerland doubles funding for Ukraine recovery support program, extends deadline for submitting applications

Switzerland doubles funding for Ukraine recovery support program, extends deadline for submitting applications

19:09 11.03.2025
Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

Swiss arms exports fall due to ban on exports to Ukraine, manufacturers demand easing of restrictions

21:01 04.03.2025
Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

Switzerland joins EU's 16th package of anti-Russian sanctions

HOT NEWS

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

Switzerland seeks to integrate as many Ukrainians as possible into labor market – National Council President

Switzerland ready to become platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace – Swiss National Council President

Consideration of weapons re-export to Ukraine may take 2-3 years – Swiss National Council President

Prosecutor General: 484 prosecutors with disabilities serve in prosecution service

LATEST

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

FMs of Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland to discuss security situation in region in Lublin on July 16

URC 2025 results in 12 intl agreements worth over EUR 200 mln for healthcare

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

Zelenskyy outlines three directions for Ukrainian diplomats at this stage

Zelenskyy, Latvian PM discuss further defense support

Intelligence Agency cyber specialists paralyze operation of one of major UAV manufacturers in Russia

Sybiha, Kellogg discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US defense cooperation

Ukrenergo supervisory board decides on company's new board, whose term starts on Aug 1 - sources

AD
AD