Discussions on possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine continue – Swiss National Council President

President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker emphasized the continuation of discussions between the Swiss side and other countries on the possibility of transferring frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

"You'd probably expect from Switzerland as one of the financial hubs to give a contribution to your country. Discussions regarding this are ongoing. But we don't have the same situation as the EU in regard to using the windfall profits generated by Russian immobilized assets," she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Riniker said that in Switzerland these assets are not stored in the Central Securities Deposit, but in commercial banks, so they do not bring excess profits.

"This is getting a little bit technical now. I don't want to get too deep into the discussion. Switzerland stands in contact with other concerned countries, but we do want to state that the discussions in these terms go on," added the President of the National Council of the Swiss Federal Assembly.