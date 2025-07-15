Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 15.07.2025

Switzerland ready to become platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace – Swiss National Council President

Photo: pexels/ Nanda Gopal Lakshman

Switzerland is ready to become a platform for dialogue between Ukraine and Russia on peace and will provide all necessary assistance if necessary, President of the National Council of Switzerland Maja Riniker has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Riniker said that states around the world value Switzerland as a platform for dialogue.

"Therefore, as a neutral state, Switzerland is definitely an ideal platform for dialogue. We are open to providing any help that is needed," she said, answering a question about Switzerland's potential role in the ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace in Ukraine.

When asked whether Geneva could, as an example, become such a meeting place, Riniker replied: "Absolutely."

Tags: #dialogue #switzerland #riniker

