Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

The assumption that Ukraine is preparing to drop a "dirty bomb" on the territory of the Russian Federation is a sick fake, Ukraine does not have nuclear weapons, does not carry out any work on their creation or acquisition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Russian propaganda has gone off the rails and speculates Ukraine might be preparing to drop a 'dirty bomb' on the Russian territory. This is a sick fake. Ukraine doesn't have nuclear weapons, doesn't conduct any work to create/acquire them. We are a responsible member of the NPT," Kuleba wrote in Twitter on Saturday.