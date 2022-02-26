Facts

15:21 26.02.2022

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he has ordered up to $350 million in immediate defense support for Ukraine to be provided to Ukraine.

This was announced by the U.S. State Department on Saturday.

"Today, as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia's brutal and unprovoked assault, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defense. This brings the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion," the message reads.

Blinken stressed that Ukraine is a sovereign, democratic and peaceful state.

"The United States and Ukraine have been partners since Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago. After Russia invaded and partially occupied Ukraine in 2014, the United States intensified efforts to help Ukraine deter further Russian aggression, and, if needed, to defend itself from additional attacks," he said.

The Secretary of State recalled that last fall, when the current threat to Ukraine from Russia arose, in accordance with the powers delegated by the President, he authorized the Ministry of Defense to provide Ukraine with immediate military assistance in the amount of $60 million.

"In December, as that threat materialized, I authorized a further drawdown worth $200 million. Today, as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault, I have authorized, pursuant to a delegation by the President, an unprecedented third Presidential Drawdown of up to $350 million for immediate support to Ukraine's defense. This brings the total security assistance the United States has committed to Ukraine over the past year to more than $1 billion. This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing. It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation," he said.

Tags: #usa #blinken #stoprussia
Interfax-Ukraine
