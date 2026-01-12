US Senator Graham approves Trump's, Rubio's support for Iran protests

Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham has praised US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their support of protesters in Iran.

"I am so proud of @POTUS and @SecRubio for being in the corner of the people of Iran and their protests against oppression. The Make Iran Great Again hat that I showcased with President Trump has clearly become – in his own words now – a symbol of support for the protestors," he wrote on X.