Facts

14:13 26.02.2022

EU sanctions Belarusian Security Council secretary, General Staff chief, deputy defense ministers

1 min read
EU sanctions Belarusian Security Council secretary, General Staff chief, deputy defense ministers

The European Union has applied restrictive measures to Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich, General Staff Chief Viktor Gulevich, and Deputy Defense Ministers Andrei Zhuk, Sergei Simonenko, and Andrei Burdyko, according to a document published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

EU sees these persons' actions as undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as stability and security in Ukraine.

Tags: #sanctions #belarusian #sanctions_belarusian
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:24 26.02.2022
Arakhamia: Ukraine needs tougher response from West to Russian aggression to win

Arakhamia: Ukraine needs tougher response from West to Russian aggression to win

10:45 26.02.2022
UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

UK imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov by freezing assets - document

10:38 26.02.2022
EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

EU imposes sanctions on Putin, Lavrov

15:21 25.02.2022
EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

EU intends to freeze assets of Putin, Lavrov as part of sanctions package – media

19:56 24.02.2022
Biden says G7 leaders agree to impose "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia

Biden says G7 leaders agree to impose "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia

18:16 24.02.2022
Belarus withdrawing its citizens from Ukraine - foreign ministry

Belarus withdrawing its citizens from Ukraine - foreign ministry

11:46 24.02.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to lift sanctions from all Ukraine's citizens ready to defend homeland as part of territorial defense

Zelensky: Ukraine to lift sanctions from all Ukraine's citizens ready to defend homeland as part of territorial defense

18:38 23.02.2022
EU imposes sanctions against 351 State Duma members, another 27 high profile individuals, entities

EU imposes sanctions against 351 State Duma members, another 27 high profile individuals, entities

11:30 23.02.2022
Rada backs imposition of sanctions against Russian politicians, officials involved in recognition of so-called 'DPR/LPR'

Rada backs imposition of sanctions against Russian politicians, officials involved in recognition of so-called 'DPR/LPR'

12:32 22.02.2022
Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

USA providing additional military assistance to Ukraine of up to $350 bln – Blinken

Residential area in Akhtyrka shelled, threat to stop TPP – mayor of city

LATEST

Anonymous hackers announce their intention to 'reveal all the dirt' that Russian govt hides from its citizens

Curfew in Kyiv starts at 17:00 on Feb 26, ends at 8:00 on Feb 28 – Povoroznyk

Ukrainian cyber experts discover largest sockpuppet farm in Russia – police

Kuleba: assumption that Ukraine preparing to drop 'dirty bomb' on territory of Russia is sick fake

Kuleba on SWIFT: preparations for decision to disconnect Russia begin

Erdogan bans Russian warships from entering Black Sea – Zelensky

Romania bans Russian airlines from flying in its airspace – FM

PGO opens case on violation of rules of warfare due to death of seven-year-old girl in Akhtyrka

Ukraine's minister of education calls on intl partners to review policy of cooperation in field of education, science with Russia

Georgia to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine – press service of Georgian govt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD