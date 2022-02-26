Facts

10:29 26.02.2022

EU bans exports of goods for aviation, space industry to Russia

1 min read
EU bans exports of goods for aviation, space industry to Russia

The European Union has adopted the decision to ban exports to Russia of any goods and technology 'suited for use in aviation and the space industry' in a reaction to developments in Ukraine.

"Decision 2022/327 introduces an export ban covering goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry [of Russia] and prohibits the provision of insurance and reinsurance and maintenance services in relation to those goods and technology," the Official Journal of the European Union said.

The ban also applies to "the provision of technical assistance and other related services as well as financing and financial assistance" with regard to said goods and technology, it said.

Tags: #european_union #aviation #space_industry
