On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

The Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union will discuss the 18th package of sanctions against Russia proposed by the European Commission over its war against Ukraine, with the intention of achieving progress on this issue. Its approval is not expected.

A senior European diplomat said this on Friday in Brussels ahead of a meeting to be held in Brussels on Monday.

According to him, they expect to make progress on the 18th package of sanctions, and they will work on it. The meeting on Monday is just before the European Council meeting, and the ministerial debate will help reach a consensus on the 18th package, he said.

According to him, the 18th package of sanctions is a subject of discussion at the meeting, but not of approval.