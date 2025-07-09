Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
12:33 09.07.2025

EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

2 min read
EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

The European Union is considering creating a EUR 100 billion (about $117 billion) fund to support Ukraine, Bloomberg has reported.

"The money may become part of the EU’s proposal for its next seven-year budget, which is due to be presented later this month, according to people familiar with the matter. If accepted by member states as part of budgetary negotiations, the funding would start being disbursed in 2028 to maintain steady financial assistance to the war-torn country, the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity,” the report said.

The move would further shift the burden of supporting Ukraine to Europe, rather than the United States. The administration of US President Donald Trump had been skeptical about providing additional aid to Kyiv and even halted some arms shipments last week, before reversing course on Monday.

The new funding scheme would fit into the existing model, in which the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, provides aid to Ukraine in the form of grants and cheap loans. Most of the payments were linked to reforms that the Ukrainian government must implement to become an EU member.

This idea is being considered along with other options and will be discussed before the details of the next Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) are published. This is due to happen on July 16, although some elements may appear later.

A Commission representative declined to comment on the details of the next MFF proposal before it is published.

Tags: #european_union #fund

MORE ABOUT

10:44 24.06.2025
Canada, EU promise to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

Canada, EU promise to increase sanctions pressure on Russia

18:17 20.06.2025
On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

On Monday, EU Council to discuss 18th package of sanctions against Russia, approval not expected

18:50 16.06.2025
Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

Fico expresses support for Ukraine's membership in EU if Ukrainian side fulfills all conditions

16:15 09.06.2025
Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

16:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

13:23 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

17:33 20.05.2025
Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

12:54 15.05.2025
Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine fulfills all needed prerequisites for opening of 1st negotiating Cluster on EU accession – Stefanishyna

HOT NEWS

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

Ukraine's intl reserves up 1.2% in June, euro share rises to 13.9% – National Bank

Ukraine increases cross-border electricity export capacity from 650 MW to 900 MW

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

LATEST

Ukraine's State Statistics Service, YouControl, Open Data Association sign memo on data cooperation, digitalization

Ukraine's State Geology Agency sells eight licenses for subsoil use

EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Cost of housing construction increases by 30%, end consumers dominate among buyers - expert

Ukrainian Parliament's Tax Committee pushes for soy and rapeseed export duty, while Agrarian Committee opposes – UAC

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

Ukrainians' net currency purchases rise to $280 mln in June

Govt agrees provision of grants of up to UAH 16 mln for equipment to enterprises affected by war

AD
AD