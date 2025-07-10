Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted the development of modern combat aviation in Ukraine in a record short time during the war.

"We also have a strong aviation coalition - thank you to all its participants. Ukraine has received and is increasing modern combat aviation. This is a huge help - and we did it in record time. No other country has switched from Soviet aircraft to F-16s and Mirages so quickly. Thank you to everyone who helped," Zelenskyy said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He also reported that Ukraine has created an effective coalition of drones that "help us hold the front line and strike at Russian military infrastructure deep inside Russia."