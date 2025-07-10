Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:39 10.07.2025

Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted the development of modern combat aviation in Ukraine in a record short time during the war.

"We also have a strong aviation coalition - thank you to all its participants. Ukraine has received and is increasing modern combat aviation. This is a huge help - and we did it in record time. No other country has switched from Soviet aircraft to F-16s and Mirages so quickly. Thank you to everyone who helped," Zelenskyy said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He also reported that Ukraine has created an effective coalition of drones that "help us hold the front line and strike at Russian military infrastructure deep inside Russia."

Tags: #urc2025 #zelenskyy #aviation

MORE ABOUT

18:20 10.07.2025
Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

13:38 10.07.2025
Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

10:00 10.07.2025
Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

09:23 10.07.2025
Ukrainian, Italian presidents discuss Ukraine's EU integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Ukrainian, Italian presidents discuss Ukraine's EU integration, sanction pressure on Russia

21:12 09.07.2025
Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

18:20 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

14:30 09.07.2025
Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

13:00 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

10:11 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

18:29 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

HOT NEWS

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress, mental health support services needed in every community – First Lady

Development of military and technological sectors can lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and successful European integration - Merz

Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

LATEST

Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA

Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress, mental health support services needed in every community – First Lady

Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

AD
AD