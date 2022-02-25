Kuleba: Intl coalition in defense of Ukraine grows to 73 countries, 9 intl organizations

The international coalition in defense of Ukraine has grown to 73 countries and nine international organizations, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

“Weapons and sanctions are the main thing now. Both will be. New EU sanctions are already today. Weapons are on the way. We are biting our teeth for SWIFT. The world supports Ukraine, as well countries individually and six international organizations. As of today, there are already 73 countries and nine international organizations," Kuleba wrote on Facebook on Friday.

He also noted that the Council of Europe, whose flexibility in relation to Russia he knows very well from his work as an ambassador there, today made a revolutionary decision: the general committee of the Council of Europe, which brings together the leadership of PACE, representatives of member states and the Secretary General of the organization, has recommended a procedure that leads to the expulsion of Russia from the from the Council of Europe.

Kuleba indicated that on Friday he had conversations with the foreign ministers of India and the United States, and he will also participate online in a meeting of the EU Foreign Ministry Council, where sanctions will be approved.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, I, as Minister of Foreign Affairs and the entire diplomatic system are working non-stop to ensure a daily full-scale attack on the Russian Federation on the diplomatic front. We will not stop and surrender," he said.