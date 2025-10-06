Zelenskyy: Ukraine striking Russia with own weapons, not just drones

Ukraine used exclusively its own weapons to strike Russia, and not only drones, more opportunities are expected, but they depend on financial capabilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The main thing is to understand that in recent days Ukraine has used exclusively Ukrainian products, not only drones. And from those hits, I think people can understand from the facts that are on social networks, where there is use by drones, and where there is use not by drones. And I would like to thank not only the soldiers for this, but also the manufacturers who have taken appropriate steps. We expect more opportunities, but they depend on financial capabilities," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Kyiv.