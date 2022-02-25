Zelensky says 27 European leaders afraid to tell whether Ukraine could join NATO

President Volodymyr Zelensky says that European leaders are not ready to provide specifics on Ukraine's entry into NATO.

"No matter how many conversations I would have today with the leaders of different states. I have heard several things. I am grateful to every state that helps Ukraine by their deeds, and not just in words. But we remain alone in the defense of our state. Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly, I don't see them. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of joining NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid," Zelensky said in his video message on Friday night.

The President noted that today they heard that allegedly Russia wants to talk about the neutral status of Ukraine.

"I tell all the partners of our country that now is an important moment, the fate of our country is being decided. I ask them if they are with us. They answer that they are with us, but they are not ready to take us with them to the Alliance. I asked 27 European leaders if Ukraine could join NATO, I asked directly - everyone is afraid, they do not answer. And we are not afraid, we are not afraid of anything," Zelensky said.