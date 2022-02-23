Rada increases expenditures in national budget to enhance defense capability by UAH 22.7 bln, including UAH 9.1 bln for defense

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine made amendments to the 2022 national budget, increasing expenditures by UAH 26.2 billion, including UAH 9.096 billion for defense.

A total of 345 MPs voted for relevant bill No.7012-d.

The MPs also decided that Chairman of the parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk should immediately sign it.

This bill provides for an increase in spending by UAH 26.5 billion, including to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Main Intelligence Directorate... Some UAH 22.7 billion to increase the state's defense capability; some UAH 500 million for the resumption of water supply in Donetsk region; to the regional budgets of Donetsk and Luhansk regions UAH 100 million each," Head of the budget committee Yuriy Aristov (from the Servant of the People faction) said when discussing the bill.

The law provides for the budget program 2101150 "Development, procurement, modernization and repair of weapons, military equipment, facilities and equipment" to increase spending from UAH 28.4 billion to UAH 37.5 billion. The source of covering these expenses provides for the overfulfillment of the revenue plan of the general fund of the national budget in January 2022 in the amount of UAH 9.096 billion.