NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

A meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is being prepared, at which specific proposals for reducing prices for medicines by manufacturers and chains will be considered, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today, several decisions have almost been finalized, there is already a clear path for implementation. The first is a meeting with the participation of Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Minister of Health Liashko on prices for medicines. The prices are absolutely inadequate," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Monday.

He said pharmacy chains and manufacturers should provide more comfortable conditions for Ukrainians. "We are preparing a meeting of the NSDC on this matter and very specific proposals in the interests of our people in order to reduce prices," the president said.