Zelenskyy: If there are no solutions for accessibility of medicines, there will be personnel decisions

We need concrete steps that will make health protection more accessible to people, if they are not there, there will be personnel decisions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are also preparing new questions for the NSDC, in addition to those questions that concern the financial stability of the state. We need to support the financial stability of every Ukrainian family, all our citizens. In many ways, this concerns pricing issues, in particular for vital things such as medicines. What some pharmacy chains are doing with prices is absolutely unacceptable. And this is the responsibility of the government, specifically the Minister of Health, the Antimonopoly Committee," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Wednesday.

The president said he held a meeting with them. "I am tired of waiting for relevant proposals. There is little time. Everything that needs to be done is quite clear," he said.

According to him, "we need concrete steps, concrete decisions that will make it more accessible to protect the health of our people. If there are no solutions for accessibility of medicines, there will be personnel decisions."