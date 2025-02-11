Zelenskyy announces NSDC meeting for Wed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for Wednesday.

"I have scheduled a meeting of the NSDC for tomorrow. Several issues: we will make cheaper drugs in Ukrainian pharmacies, which is important, and continue to protect our state with sanctions," he said in a video address on Tuesday.

Earlier, it was reported that a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council is being prepared to consider specific proposals to reduce drug prices by manufacturers and chains.