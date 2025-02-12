Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:24 12.02.2025

NSDC imposes sanctions against Poroshenko - European Solidarity party

1 min read
On Wednesday, at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, sanctions were imposed against MP and opposition leader Petro Poroshenko, the European Solidarity party said in its statement.

"The NSDC has just made an unconstitutional, politically motivated decision to apply sanctions with completely illegal restrictions against me, Petro Poroshenko, as the leader of the opposition and the fifth President of Ukraine. This crime has many accomplices: Zelenskyy's entire team, the Cabinet of Ministers, which was ‘forced to agree’ to an absurd motion, and members of his National Security and Defense Council, who quietly raised their hands," Poroshenko said in a video message.

Tags: #sanctions #poroshenko #nsdc

