Zelenskyy says there’re results on shadow financial schemes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which included reports on financial purity in the country.

"The heads of the tax service and financial monitoring have recently been replaced, and the first results are already available. The results of shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped. And this applies to oligarchs, officials, deputies, and those who have used or are using various funds to actually conceal funds. Billions of hryvnias," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

According to him, the relevant materials are already in the possession of law enforcement agencies. "Investigations must be objective, regardless of who is violating the law," the president said.

In addition, the NSDC has decided on sanctions. "The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages," Zelenskyy added.