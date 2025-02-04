Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:34 04.02.2025

Zelenskyy says there’re results on shadow financial schemes

1 min read
Zelenskyy says there’re results on shadow financial schemes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), which included reports on financial purity in the country.

"The heads of the tax service and financial monitoring have recently been replaced, and the first results are already available. The results of shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped. And this applies to oligarchs, officials, deputies, and those who have used or are using various funds to actually conceal funds. Billions of hryvnias," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

According to him, the relevant materials are already in the possession of law enforcement agencies. "Investigations must be objective, regardless of who is violating the law," the president said.

In addition, the NSDC has decided on sanctions. "The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages," Zelenskyy added.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

13:28 10.05.2025
Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

Von der Leyen: 30-day ceasefire must be implemented without any preconditions, otherwise - tough sanctions

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

AD
AD