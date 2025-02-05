Sabotage against military, attacks on TCK staff is part of work supervised by Russian special services - Center for Countering Disinformation

The murder of an employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center (TCK) in Pyriatyn, Poltava region, is also the result of information operations by the Russian special services aimed at splitting Ukrainian society between civilians and the military, and an investigation by law enforcement officers will establish all the details, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

In a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, Kovalenko said that currently two Russian structures are responsible for operations in Ukraine against the military and directly against TCK - the FSB and the GRU of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (military intelligence).

In the military intelligence of the Russian Federation, as Kovalenko emphasized, there is a department that is responsible for sabotage in other countries. "And this applies not only to Ukraine, but also to Europe as a whole. The GRU has actually returned to the functions it performed during the Soviet Union - it has actually revived a department that specialized in external sabotage, and is now pouring resources into it to carry out sabotage activities," he explained.

"The purpose of enemy operations against the TCK is to deepen the split between the civilian and military," the head of the Center emphasized.

He noted that the enemy takes into account some of the discontent existing in Ukrainian society, and is building up propaganda forces to scale individual unsuccessful cases of TCK activity to as large a segment of the Ukrainian population as possible.

Speaking about the algorithm of the enemy's work, Kovalenko explained that through Telegram channels, the special services of the Russian Federation are looking for people who express certain views, get in touch with them and offer money - from $500 and above for performing certain actions.

"Often, representatives of the enemy's special services do not directly say that a person should plant explosives: they simply give an address and tell them to put a package at the entrance to the building. They promise ‘easy money’ for this. They mostly use teenagers who are far from the real information field, who do not even think that they are blowing up a TCK or committing a terrorist attack against police officers," he added.

At the same time, according to Kovalenko, sometimes we are talking about conscious actions when a person has certain views and is an active participant in groups of conditional Russian nationalists or anti-fascists.

Answering the question whether the case of the murder of an employee of the TCK in Poltava region was directly inspired by the enemy, Kovalenko said: "Law enforcement officers should give an answer to this. It may be another story, but it is definitely a consequence of the information operation that is being conducted against Ukraine and against mobilization in order to incite hatred in Ukrainian society and spread it to the military."

Also, according to him, the enemy is trying to impose a message that the war is not ending because the military wants to fight.

"Under the messages that this is how the entire mobilization takes place, the enemy makes the image of mobilization violent, creates a split between civilians and the military. The civil-military split and internal confrontation are the main task of Russian propagandists," Kovalenko stressed.

For this purpose, he clarified, the Russian Federation uses Ukrainians who left Ukraine and started working for the Russian Federation. "They make opinion leaders out of them. There are different characters who sit in Austria, the Netherlands, Canada, run their YouTube channels and record songs about the TCK," he added.

"In order to effectively counter Russian operations, we must constantly explain and inform the population about recruitment methods and the consequences of working for the enemy," Kovalenko said, referring to methods of countering Russian special operations. He added that at the same time, there is a constant process of blocking enemy resources through which aggressive propaganda is being spread.

"Everyone, who works for the enemy, ends up behind bars faster than they receive money from Russians. Besides, the enemy basically doesn't pay out any money at all. The easy money they are promised deprives our citizens of their future and their lives in principle," Kovalenko concluded.

He added that in every society there is such a stratum of people, especially during the war. "It's very important to keep this under control. The church can significantly help in this regard, but not in the sense that these people are parishioners, but because their relatives and friends go to church. In villages and small towns, the church is the main collection of information for and about the population," he added.

At the same time, as the head of the Center emphasizes, law enforcement officers have so far stopped most cases of sabotage ordered by the enemy, and the perpetrators have been detained, so there is no need to talk about any catastrophic situation with the influence of enemy information on the situation in Ukraine.

"There is currently no large-scale spirit in Ukrainian society that the enemy would like to achieve. I don't think he will achieve that," Kovalenko added.