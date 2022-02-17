Facts

14:51 17.02.2022

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO still does not see signs of the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine and continues to monitor the situation around the border, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference on Thursday.

"There are signs from Moscow that diplomacy could continue. But so far, we have not seen any sign of withdrawal or de-escalation," Stoltenberg said.

He added that they continue to monitor the development of the situation very closely.

Tags: #nato #russian_troops
