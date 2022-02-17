Facts

13:11 17.02.2022

Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

2 min read
Zelensky: Not only Russia, but also some members of Alliance oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO

Ukraine has been moving towards NATO membership for a long time, but there is still no progress in Euro-Atlantic integration, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"And this is not a philosophical question, but there are specific reasons - because of the opposition from both Russia, which does not want Ukraine to be a member of NATO, and some member countries of the Alliance. And there are no secrets in this," Zelensky told reporters in Mariupol, Donetsk region, the press service of the head of state reports.

"The NATO issue is one of those that put pressure on Ukraine. The main issue is Ukraine's independence and its independent choice in any issues, and Ukraine has been fighting for its right to do so for many years," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said that the Russian Federation is now using NATO issues as an excuse why their troops are near Ukrainian borders, and some European countries "play along with them in this."

"But there is no need to distort. After all, it's our territories that have been occupied, and the army is standing on our borders," he said.

The President noted that the geopolitical course of Ukraine is enshrined in the Constitution, and this is indeed the choice of the Ukrainian people.

"But it is not the choice of the Ukrainian people to decide, when we will be there, because it depends not only on us - 30 countries must unanimously agree on this decision," he said and added that today the possibility of putting the NATO issue to a referendum is not being considered.

Tags: #nato #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:27 17.02.2022
Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

14:51 17.02.2022
NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO sees no signs of withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine – Stoltenberg

19:26 16.02.2022
NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

NATO Secretary General: Russia maintains massive invasion force on Ukrainian border ready to attack

16:58 16.02.2022
Zelensky welcomes initiative of European Council President Michel to hold donors' conference in support of Ukraine

Zelensky welcomes initiative of European Council President Michel to hold donors' conference in support of Ukraine

11:47 16.02.2022
NATO still sees no signs of de-escalation on Russia's border with Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO still sees no signs of de-escalation on Russia's border with Ukraine – Stoltenberg

10:36 16.02.2022
Rada Chairman: We consider path to NATO or united Europe as the way home

Rada Chairman: We consider path to NATO or united Europe as the way home

09:49 16.02.2022
NATO still sees no signs of de-escalation near Ukraine – Stoltenberg

NATO still sees no signs of de-escalation near Ukraine – Stoltenberg

17:31 15.02.2022
Russia, in case of recognition of 'DPR/LPR' will violate intl law, Minsk Agreements – Stoltenberg

Russia, in case of recognition of 'DPR/LPR' will violate intl law, Minsk Agreements – Stoltenberg

17:06 15.02.2022
NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

NATO not to reconsider decision of Bucharest summit on prospect of Ukraine's membership in organization – Stoltenberg

17:13 14.02.2022
Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Issue of Ukraine's membership in Alliance is irrelevant now – Scholz

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

Zelensky calls shelling in Stanytsia Luhanska provocation, stresses importance of diplomats, OSCE staying in Ukraine

LATEST

Russia preparing to attack Ukraine in coming days – Blinken

Deployment of Russian forces inside country, including near Ukraine borders, does not affect U.S. interests; no Russian forces in Ukrainian territory - document

Britain to boost assistance for Ukraine to GBP 100 mln – FM

Kuleba announces launch of new format of Kyiv-London-Warsaw cooperation

JFO HQ records 42 attacks on contact line in Donbas at 15.00

Number of attacks in Donbas up to 34, two servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Peskov on Kyiv's calls for summit meeting: Why?

Rada may vote next week for possibility of online voting for MPs sick with COVID-19 - Servant of People

Verkhovna Rada accepts resignation of SPF head

Russia-occupation forces fire at Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD