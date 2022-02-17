Russia-occupation forces fire at Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region

Russia-occupation forces fired at Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region on Thursday morning. The station, a locomotive depot and a kindergarten came under fire, head of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn said.

As Kamyshyn wrote in his Telegram channel, an hour ago shelling of Kondrashivska-Nova railway station in Luhansk region from the occupied territory began.

"Not only the station, but also the locomotive depot and the kindergarten came under shelling. The workers of the station and the depot were not injured. One locomotive was damaged but not disabled. Depot buildings were damaged," Kamyshin wrote.

He noted that now the shelling has stopped, the station and the depot continue to work, the company is assessing the damage.

Earlier, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces operation reported that, as a result of the use of heavy artillery weapons by Russia-occupation fighters, shells hit the construction of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska.

According to preliminary data, two civilians were injured.

Sources from military-civil administration of Luhansk region told Interfax-Ukraine that a kindergarten at 22 Depovska Street was damaged as a result of the shelling.