Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

Russia is trying to take revenge for the loss of the USSR in the Cold War, because today we are talking about protecting the entire security architecture of Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Everyone should realize that this is not only about threats to Ukraine's security, it is about the security of entire Europe, and here our positions coincide with José Manuel. Without exaggeration, Russia is trying to take revenge for the loss of the USSR in the Cold War, therefore today we are talking about protection of Europe's entire security architecture, and how the large European community handles this crisis will determine the future of European security and of each separate European country," Kuleba said at a press conference with Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares Bueno in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that the ministers paid special attention during the talks to the current security situation, primarily on the Ukrainian-Russian and Ukrainian-Belarusian borders, as well as in the occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and in Crimea.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to Spain for supporting EU sanctions against Russia in connection with the occupation of Crimea and aggression in the East of Ukraine, which have already been imposed since 2014, as well as for Spain's readiness to support sanctions in the event of new Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He stressed that the situation remains tense today, but under control. Diplomacy continues to work to reduce tensions.

In addition, the Foreign Minister informed that he and Albares also discussed the agenda of bilateral Ukrainian-Spanish relations, political dialogue and outlined further prospects for the development of relations between the countries.

"In this context, we paid special attention to the further development of trade and investment. Spain is the largest importer of Ukrainian agricultural products to the EU. But we can also do a lot in the IT sector, renewable energy, so we need to move all these issues in interests of our countries and economies," he added.